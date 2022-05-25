Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, a growth of 12,035.7% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLAC stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 72,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,736. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

