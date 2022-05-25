Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Raised to €32.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €29.00 ($30.85) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.13) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.04) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($43.83) to €39.90 ($42.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($30.85) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 197,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,051. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

