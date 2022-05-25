Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 9,900.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SDXAY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. 36,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

Get Sodexo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sodexo from €100.00 ($106.38) to €93.00 ($98.94) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.