Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLOIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Soitec from €200.00 ($212.77) to €225.00 ($239.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Soitec from €213.00 ($226.60) to €211.00 ($224.47) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. Soitec has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.23.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

