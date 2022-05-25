Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CFO Sells $195,000.00 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. 269,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,577. The firm has a market cap of $614.18 million, a P/E ratio of 119.92 and a beta of 1.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 381.85%.

SOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 172.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $6,115,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

