Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 660.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,960 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 173.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,707 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16,368.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 119,001 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

