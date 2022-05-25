Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonder in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.05.

Shares of SOND opened at 1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Sonder has a 1-year low of 1.67 and a 1-year high of 10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of 3.89.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.28 by -8.70. The firm had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 58.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonder will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Sonder in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,343,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

