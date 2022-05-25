Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. “

SONX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Sonendo stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Sonendo has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonendo will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bjarne Bergheim bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 157,000 shares of company stock valued at $428,290 and have sold 12,304 shares valued at $34,205. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth about $11,477,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $4,796,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $3,851,000. Finally, Yu Fan bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

