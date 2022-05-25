Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LOV opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($3.80). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $51.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

