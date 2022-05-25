Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.92.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,243. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $127.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

