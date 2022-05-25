Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.43–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.61 million.Spire Global also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 398.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 332,315 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.