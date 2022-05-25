Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.01 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.39 EPS.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 136.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 500.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 6,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 387,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 398.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 332,315 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

