Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.43–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.61 million.Spire Global also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPIR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spire Global by 127.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Spire Global by 13,117.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

