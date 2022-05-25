Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.01 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.39 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spire Global by 136.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 500.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 6,063.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 387,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 398.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 332,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

