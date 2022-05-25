Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $77.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

NYSE SR opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $1,718,000. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter worth about $9,041,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Spire by 116.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth about $274,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

