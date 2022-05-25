Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Buys 54 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell bought 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £125.82 ($158.32).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.84), for a total transaction of £264,137.50 ($332,373.85).

On Wednesday, May 11th, Paula Bell purchased 29 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of GBX 6,699 ($84.30).

On Monday, April 25th, Paula Bell purchased 56 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £124.88 ($157.14).

On Thursday, March 24th, Paula Bell purchased 50 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £124 ($156.03).

On Thursday, February 24th, Paula Bell purchased 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £125.61 ($158.06).

Spirent Communications stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 226 ($2.84). 467,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,067. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 247.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. Spirent Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.60 ($3.91).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.40) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($4.03) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 328 ($4.13).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

