SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Down 80.8% in May

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 229,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

SPTK remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Wednesday. 67 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,911. SportsTek Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.