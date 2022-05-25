SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $341.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will post sales of $341.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.00 million and the lowest is $341.00 million. SPX posted sales of $296.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. SPX has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,650,000 after buying an additional 64,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

