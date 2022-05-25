Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of SQNXF stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. Square Enix has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $63.56.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

