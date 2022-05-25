SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 407.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of SQZ stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 303.43%. Research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SQZ Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
