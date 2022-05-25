SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.2045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

