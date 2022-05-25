SSE plc (LON:SSE) Plans Dividend of GBX 60.20

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 60.20 ($0.76) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SSE traded up GBX 102 ($1.28) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,868 ($23.51). The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,794.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,673.30. The stock has a market cap of £19.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.36).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.65) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.01) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.65) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($21.27) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,810.50 ($22.78).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

