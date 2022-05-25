SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 333 ($4.19) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 330 ($4.15) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.66) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 347.25 ($4.37).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 260.27 ($3.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.80 ($4.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 630,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £1,606,500 ($2,021,517.55).

About SSP Group (Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.