SSP Group’s (SSPG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.33) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.66) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 330 ($4.15) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 338.75 ($4.26).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.25) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 248.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 205.20 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.80 ($4.29).

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £1,606,500 ($2,021,517.55).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

