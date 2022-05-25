S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Sells $104,016.50 in Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $104,016.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,682.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $34.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,792,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 184,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 145,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after buying an additional 129,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 125,492 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STBA. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.