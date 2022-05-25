Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

