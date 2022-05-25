Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.
SBLK opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
