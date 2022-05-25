Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

STLJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Stella-Jones stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $38.29.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

