Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

Several research analysts have commented on STLA shares. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.47) to €28.00 ($29.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.72) to €21.00 ($22.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Stellantis by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.44%.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.