Stephens Trims America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Target Price to $113.00

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stephens from $138.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.92.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $95.72. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $32,745,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.