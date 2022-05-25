STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $228.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.16. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in STERIS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in STERIS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.