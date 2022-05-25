Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $388,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 34.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 169.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 38,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stewart Information Services (STC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.