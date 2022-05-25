Stifel Nicolaus Increases Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Price Target to $23.00

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of PLAB traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,297. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.98. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $470,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.