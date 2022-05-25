Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will report $491.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $486.21 million and the highest is $498.60 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $535.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $770.30 million, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.73. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

