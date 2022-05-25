Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $770.30 million, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 295,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 194,896 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,979,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,636,000 after acquiring an additional 891,379 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 8,719.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

