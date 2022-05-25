Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 25th (AAP, ACXIF, ADEVF, AIAGY, ATDRY, BASFY, BBY, BHP, BRKL, CAL)

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 25th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG to $250.00.

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from €152.00 ($161.70) to €180.00 ($191.49). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from 115.00 to 100.00.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from 140.00 to 123.00.

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €95.00 ($101.06) to €87.00 ($92.55).

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 586 ($7.37) to GBX 516 ($6.49).

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $91.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG to $80.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company to $82.00.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,700 ($33.98) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20).

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $18.00.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group to $32.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from CHF 158 to CHF 142.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,340 ($16.86) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88).

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. to $50.00.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group to $45.00.

Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 320 ($4.03).

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69).

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 13,200.00 to 12,800.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG to $138.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $476.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $26.00.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 245 ($3.08).

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to $40.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 276 ($3.47) to GBX 225 ($2.83).

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG to $570.00.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price target cut by Northland Securities to $19.00.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) had its price target raised by Compass Point to $23.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from €110.00 ($117.02) to €90.00 ($95.74). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €189.00 ($201.06) to €188.00 ($200.00).

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $95.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $205.00.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €29.00 ($30.85) to €32.00 ($34.04). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $17.00.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $17.50 to $16.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target trimmed by Moffett Nathanson to $165.00.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $27.00.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $13.50 to $9.40.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG to $17.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $130.00.

