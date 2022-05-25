Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 25th (AAP, ACXIF, ADEVF, AIAGY, ATDRY, BASFY, BBY, BHP, BRKL, CAL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 25th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG to $250.00.

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from €152.00 ($161.70) to €180.00 ($191.49). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)

had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from 115.00 to 100.00.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from 140.00 to 123.00.

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €95.00 ($101.06) to €87.00 ($92.55).

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 586 ($7.37) to GBX 516 ($6.49).

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $91.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG to $80.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company to $82.00.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,700 ($33.98) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20).

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $18.00.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group to $32.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from CHF 158 to CHF 142.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,340 ($16.86) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88).

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. to $50.00.

Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 320 ($4.03).

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69).

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 13,200.00 to 12,800.00.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 245 ($3.08).

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to $40.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 276 ($3.47) to GBX 225 ($2.83).

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG to $570.00.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price target cut by Northland Securities to $19.00.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) had its price target raised by Compass Point to $23.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from €110.00 ($117.02) to €90.00 ($95.74). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €189.00 ($201.06) to €188.00 ($200.00).

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $95.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $205.00.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €29.00 ($30.85) to €32.00 ($34.04). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $17.00.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $17.50 to $16.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target trimmed by Moffett Nathanson to $165.00.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $27.00.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $13.50 to $9.40.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG to $17.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $130.00.

