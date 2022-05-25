Stock Buyback Plan Declared by Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Board

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

JWN traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 16,312,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

