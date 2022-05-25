Stock Repurchase Plan Announced by Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.15. 1,219,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.16. Chubb has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,548. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

