StockNews.com Downgrades Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Hold

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HOPE. DA Davidson downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

