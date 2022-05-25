StockNews.com Lowers Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Buy

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,580,886 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.