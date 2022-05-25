StockNews.com Lowers Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) to Sell

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CPS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 258,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.20.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%.

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 60,650 shares of company stock worth $625,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,485.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 942,225 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth about $1,941,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 10.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,006,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,966,000 after acquiring an additional 195,196 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 46.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 484,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

