StockNews.com Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Hold

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

