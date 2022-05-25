StockNews.com Upgrades TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to “Strong-Buy”

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 287,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,009. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Ralph A. Clark bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.16 per share, with a total value of $48,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $32,340.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,318.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,508 in the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

