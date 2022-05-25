StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

STNE stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.36. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,566,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,661,000. Finally, Kora Management LP raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneCo (STNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.