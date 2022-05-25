Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

STRT stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $125.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 48.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 597,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 11.9% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

