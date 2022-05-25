Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Up 5,642.9% in May

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 5,642.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SAUHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 144,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,824. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Straumann has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $22.83.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.
About Straumann (Get Rating)
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
