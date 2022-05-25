Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Up 5,642.9% in May

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 5,642.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SAUHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 144,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,824. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Straumann has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Straumann from CHF 375 to CHF 304 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Straumann in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

