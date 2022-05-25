Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “
Shares of SAUHF stock opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Straumann has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $230.12.
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Straumann (SAUHF)
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Straumann (SAUHF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.