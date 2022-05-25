Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) EVP Vincent Mathis Sells 53,506 Shares

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Stride stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. 1,420,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,294. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 343,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,467,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 3.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

