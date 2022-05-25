Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) EVP Vincent Mathis Sells 53,506 Shares

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Stride stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. 1,420,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,294. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Stride Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
