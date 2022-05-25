Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SDIG shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

