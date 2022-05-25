Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Short Interest Update

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of STBI remained flat at $$22.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815. Sturgis Bancorp has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. Sturgis Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.37%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

